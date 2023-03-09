Open in App
Ohio State
Reuters

GE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec

By Reuters,

3 days ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio March 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co (GE.N) is working on addressing issues with the durability of its LEAP jet engines and changes will be rolled out next year, Karl Sheldon, a senior executive at the company's aerospace unit, said on Thursday.

The problems with LEAP engines, which power Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) jets, is occurring in regions like the Middle-East.

Sheldon said changes are being made to the engine's turbine blades and nozzles, which are getting affected by hot and harsh conditions.

"Hotter engines running in hotter environment is driving this issue," he said on the sidelines of GE's investor conference.

CFM International, a joint venture between GE and France's Safran (SAF.PA), manufactures the engine.

Sheldon said enhancements are being made to the cooling jacket around the turbine blade to make it more durable.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Cincinnati, Ohio; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

