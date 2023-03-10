Open in App
Carmel Hamlet, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Supermarket Shoplifted 3 Times In 3 Days In Carmel, Police Nab Suspects

By Ben Crnic,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrrCQ_0lDd6UMh00
The shoplifting incidents happened at the Tops Supermarket in Carmel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Three different people who stole from a supermarket in the Hudson Valley in three days now face larceny charges, police said.

The thefts happened at the Tops Supermarket in Putnam County located in Carmel at 1936 US Route 6, according to Carmel Police.

The first two shoplifting incidents happened on Friday, March 3, when police responded to the store at two separate times at the request of loss prevention officials.

At around 1:50 p.m., police in Connecticut took a Danbury man into custody, and at around 7:40 p.m., arrested a Brewster woman. Both were charged with petit larceny and will appear in court on Tuesday, March 21.

Two days later, on Monday, March 6, Carmel officers again responded to the Tops Supermarket after it was alleged that a 43-year-old Mahopac woman had stolen $370 worth of merchandise.

The woman was then arrested and charged with petit larceny. She will appear in court on Monday, March 20.

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Family of woman killed in ax attack brings suit against police
Milford, CT1 day ago
Family: 4-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Bridgeport crash
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Assault suspect arrested after car chase on parkway
Eastchester, NY22 hours ago
Armed Parking Dispute Lead To Long Island Man's Arrest, Police Say
Plainview, NY34 minutes ago
Wayne Driver Charged With DWI Assault In Horrific Ridgewood Crash
Ridgewood, NJ14 hours ago
Deer Park Man Nabbed For Following Teen Home, Police Say
Deer Park, NY1 day ago
Tractor-trailer driver arrested for DUI on I-89 in NH
Newburgh, NY22 hours ago
Queens boy, 13, repeatedly stabs sister, 14, with steak knife: police
Queens, NY22 hours ago
US Army Soldier Charged In Connection To Murder Of 41-Year-Old In Plattekill
Plattekill, NY17 hours ago
Setauket Man Killed In Vermont Crash
Cavendish, VT21 hours ago
Police: 3 men arrested for residential robberies in North Castle
North Castle, NY1 day ago
Teens breaking into Bronx high schools steal thousands of dollars worth of calculators
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Gamer Drives High With Child In Vehicle, East Cocalico Police Say
Reinholds, PA1 day ago
Mount Vernon identifies 14-year-old victim of Thursday's fatal shooting
Mount Vernon, NY14 hours ago
$50K Award Offered After Postal Worker Robbed In Yonkers: Suspects On Loose
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
Poughkeepsie Police Arrest Local Resident After On Foot Pursuit
Poughkeepsie, NY2 days ago
Adult, Teen Duo Charged In Robberies In New Rochelle: Police Still Investigating
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
Suspected Fort Lee High-Rise Jumper Dies
Fort Lee, NJ16 hours ago
Officer Facing Long Recovery, Suspect In South Jersey Police Shooting ID'd
Deptford Township, NJ20 hours ago
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill. State Police have arrested a Newburgh man for Murder 2nd degree
Plattekill, NY1 day ago
Army sergeant charged with murder in New Year's Day shooting in Plattekill
Plattekill, NY1 day ago
Long Island Prisoner, Woman Use 6-Year-Old To Pass Drugs, Cops Say
Riverhead, NY1 day ago
Yonkers police: Suspect wanted for robbing Chase Bank on South Broadway
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
4 Charged With Selling Cocaine, Fentanyl, Pills In Danbury, Police Say
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Man Caught Snorting Cocaine In Carmel Restaurant Parking Lot, Police Say
Carmel, IN19 hours ago
Man shot dead in his Suffolk County driveway: police
Bay Shore, NY2 days ago
Death in a Long Island Park: Woman's body was floating in the lake
West Hempstead, NY1 day ago
Lakewood Man Accused Of Setting Fires, Robbing Man With Scissors: Prosecutor
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago
Suitland Trio Busted With Multiple Guns Inside Stolen Vehicle
Suitland, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy