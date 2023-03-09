Open in App
Bridgeport, CT
'That was my other half.' Sisters struggle with loss of 24-year-old killed in Bridgeport crash

By Abby Del Vecchio and Frank Recchia,

3 days ago

The family of a Bridgeport woman killed in a two-car rollover crash shared their story in an exclusive interview with News 12.

Ashley Aquino, 23, and 27-year-old Destiny Agramonte, both of Bridgeport, are grieving the loss of their sister, 24-year-old Chelsy Naesha Torres.

"I saw them doing the compressions. I swear at that moment I knew because blood was coming out," said Aquino.

"And I just like lost it and I just screamed," said Agramonte.

Police say Torres was killed when the Toyota she was driving was hit from behind by a Buick, which flipped over. Its only occupant was a man behind the wheel.

The crash happened at Pembroke Street near Boston Avenue Monday afternoon.

MORE: 24-year-old woman identified in fatal Bridgeport car crash

Agramonte was not in the car at the time of the crash, but Aquino was in the front seat next to her sister. She was the only person in the vehicle to escape serious injury.

"It's hard to be grateful. I mean I'm happy both my boys are breathing, but it's so hard when I just lost my person. That was my other half," Aquino said.

Aquino says her two sons, 4-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Noel, were in the back seat of the car and were both critically injured. Torres' daughter Alyssa, 1, was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

"Noel started waking up, and instantly gushes of blood -- so I freaked. I don't know how I opened any of the car doors," said Aquino.

Upon impact, she says her sister flew into the back seat, her body actually protecting Noah and stopping him from flying forward. As a result, Aquino says Noel was less critically injured than his brother.

Agramonte says she is grateful to have her other sister alive, but Aquino says she is struggling after witnessing her sister's death.

"I wish I knew why I'm the only one that's OK," Aquino said. "It feels wrong to say I'm grateful when she's not here."

As police continue investigating the cause of the crash, both women say Torres will live on through her beautiful daughter.

"She put so much joy in so many people. She was such a beautiful person," said Agramonte.

The family says both boys remain hospitalized at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.

The family started a GoFundMe for Torres' funeral expenses.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night at Boston Avenue and Pembroke Street for Torres.

