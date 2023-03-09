EXCLUSIVE: Mother of student attacked speaks after highly publicized fight at Arlington HS

The mother of a student hurt in a highly publicized fight at Arlington High School is sharing her family's story exclusively with News 12.

Video obtained by News 12 shows a student fight between two girls unfold in the hallways of Arlington High School. The fight resulted in the arrest of 33-year-old mom Valerie Albelo.

The mother is allegedly seen wearing a backpack to blend in with students as she screams expletives at her daughter, instructing her to beat up a 14-year-old.

Jenni Cabrera says her daughter was the one attacked.

“She had scratches to her face. Her arm was sprained,” said Cabrera.

The Lagrange mom says her daughter was taunted by the other teen and the student’s mother online for weeks before the fight in January and asked administration for help.

She says her older daughter told staff the day of the fight that a problem was brewing but alleges nothing was done until after it happened.

“I get a call from my daughter, and she’s terrified," she says.

Cabrera says her daughter is suspended until April for a total of three months.

“There’s been fights since, and the kids are suspended for five days," she says.

The incident prompted the district to tighten up security and students are now required to wear their IDs throughout the day.

Cabrera says her former honors student is now getting two hours of instruction a day in an alternative program that’s not working.

“Her academics are at a complete decline. For the first time ever, she’s struggling," she says.

Cabrera says the suspension is too long and her daughter is being unfairly punished because of the media attention surrounding the incident.

She wants to know why the fight wasn’t prevented in the first place.

News 12 reached out to the district to ask but it said that it could not comment of student matters.

Cabrera says the other teen involved is also not back in school.

Albelo is charged with trespassing and endangering the welfare of a child.