Investigators: Crane falls onto taxi in East Flatbush, 2 people hospitalized

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

Investigators say a crane fell onto a taxi in East Flatbush resulting in two people being hospitalized.

Authorities say the taxi contained three passengers, including a child, when the crane fell onto it as it traveled down New York Avenue.

Two people refused medical assistance. The others were taken to Kings County hospital, according to authorities.

Neighbors in the area of 1538 New York Ave. say it was a frightening scene.

"I heard a boom sound, like two dump trucks hitting each other. It sounded like it was right next to me. As I come out and I look I see the elbow of the boom inside of the yellow taxi. At that point, I saw the actual driver that was in the taxi,” said one witness.

Investigators say the cause of the incident is still ongoing.

