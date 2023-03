Workers are asking Connecticut lawmakers for more paid sick days.

"I am a domestic worker. I clean houses. When I am sick, I have to go to work like this because I can't afford to miss work," said Beatriz Moncada through a translator.

Lawmakers are considering two proposals. One would extend paid leave to all private-sector workers. The other would grant it to companies with more than 10 employees.

Small businesses say paid sick days could cost them an exorbitant amount of money.