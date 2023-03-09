People on autism spectrum urge lawmakers to make them eligible for state assistance

People who are on the autism spectrum urged lawmakers Thursday to make them eligible for state assistance.

Currently, only people with an IQ below 69 qualify as "developmentally and intellectually disabled."

Lisa Clark brought her son Thursday and read a letter from him.

“Why should I need disability support? Because for every second I spend acting like a fully functional-looking adult, hides the hours and days of crippling anxiety,” said Clark.

The bill also creates more job and transportation opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.