Open in App
News 12

People on autism spectrum urge lawmakers to make them eligible for state assistance

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeNh3_0lDd64kI00

People who are on the autism spectrum urged lawmakers Thursday to make them eligible for state assistance.

Currently, only people with an IQ below 69 qualify as "developmentally and intellectually disabled."

Lisa Clark brought her son Thursday and read a letter from him.

“Why should I need disability support? Because for every second I spend acting like a fully functional-looking adult, hides the hours and days of crippling anxiety,” said Clark.

The bill also creates more job and transportation opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family identifies 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot outside Mount Vernon apartment complex
Mount Vernon, NY2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY23 hours ago
Former NJ attorney admits to stealing COVID relief funds and over $500K from NY clients
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
East Meadow assistant superintendent reassigned following outrage over controversial video posted online
East Meadow, NY2 days ago
Brooklyn mother pleads for public's help in finding her missing 15-year-old daughter
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
Vigil to be held tonight in Mount Vernon to remember slain 14-year-old
Mount Vernon, NY3 hours ago
Jury selection set to begin in quadruple murder case against former Briarcliff Manor police officer
Briarcliff Manor, NY3 hours ago
Patchogue-Medford H.S. closed, students to learn remotely due to potential threat
Patchogue, NY3 hours ago
Police: 2 injured in fight at Outfield Pub in East Islip
Islip, NY20 hours ago
‘Ticking time bombs.’ Rep. Nydia Velazquez unveils legislation to prevent lithium-ion battery fires
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in Brooklyn subway attack
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Police: 15-year-old arrested after shooting teen with BB gun
Farmingdale, NY3 hours ago
Flight from Newark to Vermont held on tarmac after threat made to aircraft
Burlington, VT1 hour ago
Fundraiser launched to ship body of slain food delivery driver to family in China
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy