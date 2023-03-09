Open in App
Dallas, TX
FadeawayWorld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He's Not Free: "I Know Kids Are Still Working In Cobalt Mines In The Congo..."

By Nico Martinez,

3 days ago

Kyrie makes Mavs fans nervous after making first non-basketball headline since joining team.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Since his big trade from the Brooklyn Nets in February, Kyrie Irving has been mostly quiet about non-basketball-related topics.

But as his Mavericks continue to struggle to win games, Irving is feeling more comfortable speaking on those issues, and that's exactly what happened on his recent IG Live session this week.

“How am I free," said Irving, "if I know kids are still working in cobalt mines in the Congo, making Teslas?”

As a champion for human rights and fair treatment for all, Irving has never been shy about exposing the flaws he sees in the world today. In this case, child labor was on his mind, and he made sure to let the world know how he feels about it.

But as Nets fans will be quick to point out, this is how it all starts with Kyrie. Before it all went wrong with the Nets, Irving was frequently saying things like that on his social media, and it could be a sign that he's feeling comfortable enough in Dallas to vocalize some of his personal views again.

Will Kyrie Irving Stay With The Mavericks?

With his contract set to expire in a few months, Kyrie Irving is headed for a summer of uncertainty. It's nos secret that the star point guard will be looking for a maximum contract, and he could leave Dallas altogether if another team (the Lakers) gives him what he wants.

For the Mavericks, they will have some tough decisions to make in the offseason. While Kyrie has finally given Luka another co-star, the fit hasn't exactly been great, and the lack of defense in the backcourt has been a huge problem for the team.

Still, Mavs fans should be feeling optimistic about their future with Irving.

"Kyrie's goal in pushing out of Brooklyn was to get his rights with a team willing to pay him," one source said . "Dallas is where he'll want to be."

If Kyrie can avoid causing any more distractions, he and Luka could form a truly dominant duo together. Sadly, with so much up in the air about Kyrie's long-term plans, the feeling of general unease is unshakeable for the franchise.

If they somehow blow this Kyrie thing and let him walk for nothing, what's stopping Luka from plotting an exit of his own?

