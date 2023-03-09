Georgia woman accused of submitting forged letter while trying to open daycare

A Georgia woman trying to open a daycare facility has been indicted by a Fulton County grand jury.

The Attorney General’s office said in an application to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, she submitted an altered letter supposedly from the Upson County Building and Zoning Department.

The woman, Tameika Caslin, 46, of Griffin, is being charged with first-degree forgery.

“DECAL has specific guidelines in place for those seeking to open a place of care for our youngest learners, and it is imperative that all Georgians are honest and transparent throughout this application process,” said Carr. “Anyone who attempts to cut corners through fraudulent or deceptive means will be held accountable for their actions. We will leave no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring the health and well-being of Georgia’s children, and we appreciate our local and state partners for working with us on this case.”

Caslin filed and LLC for a day care business on Sept. 8, 2022.

