Open in App
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘AI needs guardrails’: Tech experts brief Congress on risks, benefits of artificial intelligence

By Samantha Manning, Charles Frazier,

3 days ago

From advancing manufacturing to transforming our cars and appliances, nearly every sector of society is impacted by artificial intelligence.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

This week, members of congress heard from tech experts on the potential risks and benefits of AI systems.

READ: Railroad CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing

“The truth is, AI systems are not magic,” Professor of Computer Science and Data at Brown University Dr. Suresh Venkatasubramanian testified at a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing Wednesday. “AI is technology, and like any other piece of technology that has benefited us - drugs, cars, planes- AI needs guardrails.”

Other experts warned about the failures of AI systems that can lead to people being unfairly denied access to housing, employment or other government systems.

Many employers also use artificial intelligence now to screen multiple resumes at once.

However, if the data used to train the AI system is not representative of different races and genders, it could lead to bias and unfair results.

READ: Biden lays out his budget plan, challenges GOP to follow suit

Lawmakers this week listened to some real-world examples.

“Hiring tools that systematically downrated women’s resumes, or an automated video interview system where a reporter gave answers in German and yet was still found to be a 73-percent match for the company,” President and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology Alexandra Reeve Givens testified.

Tech privacy advocates called on Congress to pass laws that provide clear guidance about how and when to use AI, for both government agencies and for the private sector.

“The idea of governance in AI, it’s an important part of the process of determining what is it we want out of these algorithms we’re deploying,” Dr. Venkatasubramanian said. “Oftentimes, we don’t ask that question.”

READ: State attorney details previous arrests of mass shooting suspect Keith Moses

It’s a question lawmakers are now weighing as they determine the role Congress should play in making sure AI systems are fair for everyone.

The witnesses also called on Congress to make sure small businesses and agencies that don’t have much tech experience know how to use artificial intelligence.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
Man walking dog finds human belonging to woman buried at New York cemetery
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy