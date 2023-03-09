Gamecocks Have Potential to Create Elite Offensive Tackle Duo

If South Carolina's Football program can land both Josiah Thompson and Kam Pringle, they could be looking at the best tackle pairing in the country.

The efforts from South Carolina's coaching staff to bolster the trenches have been commendable this offseason, an offseason that got off to a hot start with a commitment from standout 2024 OT prospect Kam Pringle . Since Pringle's seismic pledge, things have continued to trend in the Gamecocks' favor, as reports have suggested that fellow 2024 offensive tackle Josiah Thompson is trending in South Carolina's favor , a revelation that should have Gamecocks fans ecstatic.

Both Thompson and Pringle rank amongst the best offensive lineman in the 2024 class, as Kam ranks as the second-best offensive tackle, while Thompson is currently slated as the fifth-best tackle in this cycle. Based on his current ranking, Pringle would be the Gamecocks' highest-rated offensive lineman recruit since 2000, while Thompson would rank as South Carolina's second-best lineman in that same span. Though each of their talents would be incredibly impactful for a team looking to bolster its offensive line, their combined abilities could create one of the most dominant tackle duos in the country.

The two are already ferocious physical beings, with Thompson measuring at 6-6 280 pounds and Pringle measuring at 6-7 328 pounds. Few teams in the country have even one lineman with the size and athleticism that Pringle and Thompson possess, and if South Carolina were to land and hold onto both of them, it would give them two giant pillars on both sides of the offensive line.

The creation of this prospective star-studded offensive tackle duo is contingent upon Thompson committing to South Carolina, with many within the program confident that South Carolina is in the proverbial driver's seat. If all goes to plan , the Gamecocks could lay claim to having one of the best offensive lines in the country for years to come.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .