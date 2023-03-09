Record number of women traveled to Florida for abortions in 2022, data shows

Recent data shows a record number of women traveled to Florida for abortions last year.

Florida has a 15-week abortion ban in place, while other states put in tighter laws or all-out bans. Some thought the legislature would wait to see what happened in the courts before trying to pass more restrictions.

But now, lawmakers are considering a six-week ban.

In 2022 there were marches, protests and attacks on the governor and legislature by women who believed in a woman’s right to choose, but it didn’t stop the state from passing the 15-week ban on abortions.

But even at 15 weeks, Florida was not as strict as states like Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama that enacted an all-out ban on abortions.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 82,192 women had an abortion in Florida in 2022, up from 79,817 in 2021. According to the data, more than 6,700 people came from out of state, nearly a 40% increase from the previous year.

