The Associated Press

Entravision Communications: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

3 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $296.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.1 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $956.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVC

