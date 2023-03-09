Blackhawks Bring Back Luke Philp on One-Year Deal

The 27-year-old forward made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks earlier this season.

Luke Philp will be sticking around the Windy City for another season. The Chicago Blackhawks signed the 27-year-old forward to a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2023-24 season. Philp's deal will carry a $775K salary cap hit.

Philp initially signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Blackhawks on July 13, 2022. Previously a career AHLer, the Alberta native made his NHL debut with Chicago on Jan. 24.

In two games with the Blackhawks this season, Philp has one assist . At the AHL level, he has 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 45 games for the Rockford IceHogs.

Bringing back Luke Philp isn't the sexiest move, but it could be a serviceable one due to his two-way status. The Chicago Blackhawks' rebuild is just getting underway, and organizational depth is necessary to help fill in the blanks when players inevitably come and go, as was the case at the NHL trade deadline .