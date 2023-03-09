Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Ex-NFL star Calvin Johnson Jr. to open cannabis dispensary in Boston

By Khari Thompson,

3 days ago

Primitiv, a Michigan-based cannabis company, is expanding to Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbFej_0lDd5H6H00
Courtesy of Primitiv

Primitiv, a cannabis company founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson Jr. and a pair of his former teammates, is set to expand to Boston according to a release from the company.

The company announced that it will open a wellness-based cannabis dispensary on High Street in Boston.

“This collaboration is something we have been cultivating as a team for the past couple of years and we couldn’t be more excited to see it become a reality,” said Primitiv co-founder, Calvin Johnson Jr. “Rob and I have known Gosder Cherilus since our days in the league as members of the Detroit Lions, and we’ve been brothers-in-arms ever since. Being able to collaborate on this new Boston-based dispensary with Gos and his group is special for us.”

The release said it will open soon, but did not provide an opening date.

The ownership group includes Godser Cherilus, a former NFL first-round pick from Boston College, and Rob Sims who played offensive line in the NFL from 2006-2014.

“Primitiv Boston will be a very welcoming retail provisioning center, as we are taking a customer-service first approach to how we interact with our guests, believing this is a very personalized industry,” said Cherilus. “We want to take the time to get to know our guests and help them find the right type of medicine they are looking for depending on their specific needs, as this is truly a wellness brand. I’m so excited to bring this to Boston and couldn’t imagine better teammates than Calvin and Rob.”

Primitiv began selling its products at dispensaries in Michigan in 2021. It opened its flagship dispensary in Niles, Michigan last year.

The former teammates were inspired to go into business after searching for alternative ways to manage pain outside of opioids and prescription drugs.

“We’ve seen so many of our brothers from around the league turn to other forms of pain relief just to get through the game, day or season, and that doesn’t always have a positive outcome,” Sims said. “We believe in the holistic properties of cannabis as an all-natural, plant-based option not just for athletes, but for anyone looking for relief. We’ve just scratched the surface in our innovation process with the launch of our nano CBD product line, Primitiv Performance, in February, and hope to have more exciting announcements later this year.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Patriots will reportedly be among teams attending Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout
Boston, MA2 days ago
A bracket of Boston’s greatest sports comebacks
Boston, MA20 hours ago
Masataka Yoshida shines for Japan in World Baseball Classic
Boston, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
12 must-see open houses happening this weekend (March 11-12)
Concord, MA4 days ago
$25,000 reward offered for information regarding mail carrier robbery in Randolph
Randolph, MA2 days ago
Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Mass. for the 2nd time this month
Waltham, MA4 days ago
Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast
Boston, MA4 days ago
23 photos of celebs on the ‘red’ carpet at the 2023 Oscars
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy