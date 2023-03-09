Open in App
Norman, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Sooners Football Player Released From Hospital After Collapsing At Team Workout

3 days ago
UPDATE 4:38 P.M. 3/9/2023: A University of Oklahoma football player has been released from the hospital after collapsing at a team workout.

OU Athletics released the following statement about the player's condition:

“At the end of this morning's OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further care. He has since been released and is heading home where he will spend spring break with his family. He will undergo follow-up exams with team physicians before he resumes athletic activities. We commend our medical staff that provided immediate and thorough care and are appreciative of everyone who has expressed concern for him.”

A University of Oklahoma football player reportedly collapsed Thursday after a team workout.

The name of the player has not been release by the university, but indications are that he is recovering.

In a statement sent to News 9, a university spokesman said:

“At the end of this morning's OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff. As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further care. He is responsive and it is anticipated he will be released today.”

