Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Viral video shows Kyrie Irving getting into it with Pelicans fans

By Darryn Albert,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmP3b_0lDd2xuU00

Jan 15, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) stands for the anthem before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It turns out that the Boston Celtics’ fanbase is not the only one that Kyrie Irving dislikes.

Video went viral this week of a heated moment that the Dallas Mavericks guard Irving had with some New Orleans Pelicans fans sitting courtside during Wednesday’s game between the two teams.

After an apparent comment was made about his play, an irritated Irving said, “Nothing like fans telling me how to play basketball. How does that make sense?” One of the courtside fans then responded by saying, “You want me to tell you how to post on Amazon?”

Here is the video.

The fan was referencing the big controversy earlier this year where Irving was suspended by his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, for tweeting out a link to a movie on Amazon that contained anti-semitic themes .

Irving finished with a Mavs team-high 27 points in the game to go with six rebounds and four assists. But it was the Pelicans who won by the final of 113-106 in the last meeting between the two teams this regular season.

The outspoken eight-time All-Star Irving is understandably a popular target for hecklers. At least Irving kept things family-friendly this time around ( unlike the last time that he got into it with an opposing fanbase ).

The post Viral video shows Kyrie Irving getting into it with Pelicans fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carmelo Anthony Responds To Dillon Brooks Saying He's Not A Good Veteran For Grizzlies
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Video: Marcus Smart takes down Trae Young in heated altercation
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘Makes me sick to my stomach’: Texans outraged over video of owner abandoning German Shepherd on side of road, speeding off
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Kyrie Irving Responds To Dillon Brooks Trash-Talking Him: "There's A Maturity That We've Got To Have..."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry's Explosion vs. Bucks
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Dillon Brooks Warns Kyrie Irving Ahead Of Mavericks Game: "I Want To See What He’s All About."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Russell Westbrook Jokes About Kawhi Leonard: "He Don't Gotta Talk... I Talk Enough For Everybody."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fat Joe Blasts Tee Morant For 'Getting Drunk' At Ja's Games Instead Of Being A Good Parent
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Charles Barkley's Outrageous Comment On Victor Wembanyama: "He Won't Have To Worry About Being Skinny In San Antonio.”
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL2 days ago
Anthony Davis Takes Responsibility For Lakers Loss To Knicks: "I Played Terribly"
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Paul George Reacts to Russell Westbrook Making History in Clippers vs Knicks
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dillon Brooks shades Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard over calls for Grizzlies vet signing
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy