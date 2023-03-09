Woodbridge Liquor Store Holdup Man Convicted

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — A federal court jury in Newark has convicted an Elizabeth man for a 2018 liquor store holdup spree that included threatening workers with a loaded handgun at the Wine Château in Avenel.

Found guilty was Vincent Chan-Guillen, 32, convicted of brandishing a loaded gun during nine liquor store robberies from August–November 2018, in Woodbridge, Elizabeth, Bloomfield and Linden plus five New York liquor retailers.

Authorities believe Chan-Guillen got away with $800 from Wine Château, but got away with tens of thousands of dollars from the other robberies.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, in a prepared release, pointed out that Chan-Guillen’s conviction included three Hobbs Act robbery counts, which will result in stiffer federal prison sentences and multiple $250,000 fines.

The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion that affect interstate or foreign commerce, federal authorities said.

According to state court and conviction records, Chan-Guillen got paroled in August 2018 after serving three years for drug and weapons convictions. The liquor store holdups began soon after.

He and at least one accomplice – Jaime Fontanez, 45, of Elizabeth – took part in the holdups. Fontanez took a guilty plea in December 2022.

The FBI, working with multiple police departments in both states, allege Chan-Guillen, Fontanez and others possibly held up as many as 20 liquor and convenience stores, but he got prosecuted on only the ones with the strongest evidence.

Chan-Guillen faces a maximum of 20 years on each count of Hobbs Act robbery convictions; five to seven years in prison the other convictions with each count also carrying a $250,000 fine.

He will remain behind bars until sentencing before U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler in Newark federal court in June.



