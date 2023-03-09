‘Shrinking’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+ and We’re Ready for More Therapy

Looks like Apple TV+ wanted to make sure they booked more time with Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. The streaming service just announced that the duo's hit comedy series, Shrinking , has been renewed for a second season.

The thrilling update was shared in a press release , where Apple TV's head of programming, Matt Cherniss, said, “We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters...We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

The announcement comes right before the Shrinking season 1 finale , which is set to air on March 10. Because the first season has not wrapped, it is unclear what the story will focus on in season 2. However, in the first installment, we watched as grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel) became overly blunt with all of his patients, leading to major changes in the lives of those around him.

Along with Segel and Ford, Shrinking features other notable stars, including Jessica Williams ( Love Life ), Michael Urie ( Ugly Betty ), Lukita Maxwell ( Generation ) and Christa Miller ( Scrubs ). Hopefully, these cast members will all return for season 2.

Shrinking was created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. As noted by PureWow's Senior Director, Rachel Bowie, the Apple TV+ dramedy may remind viewers of another feel-good Apple Original— Ted Lasso —because Lawrence is one of the co-creators of Ted Lasso and Goldstein portrays the foul-mouthed Roy Kent on the sports sitcom.

With rumors that the upcoming season of Ted Lasso might be its last , this is the perfect time to learn that Shrinking will be returning for more episodes.

We'll be anxiously awaiting a release date.

