Vehicle hits home in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Onslow County where a vehicle ran damaged a home.

Around 8 pm on Wednesday night on Gum Branch Road, Sgt. Devin Rich said the driver of a car fell asleep at the wheel, hit a curb, spun, and then flipped over on top of two parked cars at the home. The carport also sustained damage.

“It sounded like when the big trash truck comes and picks up the big refuge. And I looked out my door and I went, ‘whoa’,” said Kathy Giltner, a neighbor.

Neighbors said they went over to help the victims and hoped everyone was OK after the traumatic accident.

