Parole denied for San Mateo County rapist

By Amy Larson,

3 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A California prison parole board denied granting parole for a San Francisco Bay Area rapist on Thursday, prosecutors announced.

Timothy Paul Layton, 65, of San Mateo, has served the past two decades behind prison bars for raping two young women on Skyline College’s campus in San Bruno.

“With one of our attorneys present for the hearing, Timothy Layton was denied parole today for three years. He also has a prior out of state conviction for attempted rape,” the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Layton was found guilty on all counts by a jury in 2003. When the jury’s verdict was read, the San Mateo Daily Journal reported at the time, “Layton dropped his face into his hands, removed his spectacles, and began to weep, moan and shake convulsively until bailiffs led him to jail some 20 minutes later.”

Layton raped women who worked as prostitutes in March and April of 2002, according to the journal. He found his victims in San Francisco’s Mission District before he drove them to a parking lot at Skyline College and committed forcible rapes, the journal reported. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly raped at gunpoint and called 911 immediately after she escaped.

A judge sentenced Layton to serve 46-years-to-life in prison.

Layton is currently incarcerated at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, Calif., according to state prison inmate records.

