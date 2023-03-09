Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Nonprofit’s leadership aims to better help community

By Damany Lewis,

3 days ago
The Charlotte-based nonprofit Care Ring has been providing health services for the uninsured and underinsured for nearly 70 years.

ALSO READ: Nonprofit celebrates more than $45M in scholarships, 5 years helping students get through college

The leadership team is now transforming to better help the people they serve.

“I have had an opportunity to help some refugee families that have come over from the Middle East and been able to provide care they wouldn’t be able to get,” said ear, nose, and throat Dr. Jewel Graywoode.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Damany Lewis explains how diversity is leading to better decisions from the board room to the doctor’s office.

VIDEO: ‘Not forgotten’: Nonprofit gifts grieving widows with Valentine’s Day bouquets

