Mexico talks fentanyl, arms trafficking with U.S. Homeland Security

By Reuters,

3 days ago
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall gesture as they are flanked by U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodriguez during a meeting at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 9, 2023. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he discussed fentanyl and arms trafficking in a meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

Lopez Obrador also said on Twitter the two talked about U.S. President Joe Biden's "decision to respect (Mexico's) sovereignty." Some Republican lawmakers have called on the U.S. military to intervene in Mexico after two Americans were killed last week in Mexico's northern state of Tamaulipas.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

