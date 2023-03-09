Open in App
San Diego, CA
Inside The Padres

Padres RHP Nick Martinez Gets High Praise From Team USA Teammate, NLCS Opponent

By Noel Sanchez,

3 days ago

Respect is clear between these two veterans.

Team USA has one of their most talented rosters in history this year as they compete in the cherished World Baseball Classic. They have depth from top to bottom boasting a great amount of slugging, pitching, and a nice combo of infielders/outfielders.

The Sporting News currently has Team USA at +260 and the second best odds to win the entire tournament, only behind the Dominican Republic that features two Friars stars in Manny Machado and Juan Soto . Team USA's manager has done a great job of putting together their squad this year and has leaned on players to help him, too.

However, we have now found out that San Diego's own Nick Martinez was first considered for a roster spot thanks to the help of Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto. The 31-year-old revealed in an interview with The Athletic that he vouched heavily for Martinez to receive an invite to rock the red, white, and blue alongside him.

"When DeRo called me and asked, I said, 'You've got to get that guy. He's an absolute stud. He's got the right demeanor. He commands the mound, just has a great presence out there. I think he's a perfect fit for what we need,'" said Realmuto.

Martinez was a very reliable option for the Padres last season. He pitched in 37 games out of the bullpen and recorded a 2.67 ERA with 48 strikeouts. Whenever injuries struck key starters in San Diego, he was ready for the moment and took his game up a notch when necessary in the playoffs.

Realmuto got to see Martinez's improved play in the postseason and also admitted that he didn't know much about his talent prior to that.

"Last year was my first time facing him... The first time I faced him, I was like, 'Who is this guy?,'" said Realumuto. "His stuff was incredible. He commanded the strike zone well, pitched to both sides of the plate. Then the way he threw against in the postseason, he was dominant on the biggest stage of his career."

Martinez looks to prove Realmuto's compliments true as he represents America in the WBC. It will be a nice first look at what he will be providing for the Padres once again in 2023, hopefully in a larger role.

