FSW men’s basketball gets hot at the right time

By Jaron May,

3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Southwestern men’s basketball has had a season’s roller coaster. The Buccaneers were No. 2 in the NJCAA national preseason poll.

They started the season living up to the hype, going 13-3. FSW then went on a cold streak. The Bucs looked like they would miss the playoffs for the first time in program history.

However, the season went back up just like every good roller coaster does. FSW won its last six regular season games to punch its ticket to the Region VIII Tournament, which started on Thursday.

FSW Head Coach Eric Murphy and his players never lost hope during the brutal stretch. Instead, they continued to show up to practice and work to get better. That grit paid off in the end.

“We didn’t give up hope,” Murphy said. “We knew that we had the capability of winning four in a row. So we all thought we were going to make it.”

That determination, paired with the team coming together as a group, was the difference in the win streak.

“We’re playing more as a team,” Murphy said. “Guys are playing for one another.”

It also doesn’t hurt when Florida Southwestern has one of the hottest players in the country right now. Jadrian Tracey has led the Bucs with 24 points per game during the winning streak. He’s also wracked up multiple players of the week honors and brought in more Division I offers.

“We have some outstanding players,” Tracey said, deflecting praise. “It’s just us playing together, making the right plays, shooting the right shots, playing for one another. It kind of just helped me out.”

Florida Southwestern snuck into the Region VIII Tournament as the sixth seed and is matched up with third-seeded and seventh-ranked Tallahassee. Despite the formidable opponent, the Bucs are confident in riding their momentum into the postseason.

“I think we can match up with anybody,” Murphy said. “We can beat anybody in the country.”

That belief will be tested on Thursday. The Bucs take on the Eagles in the first round of the Region VIII Tournament hoping to achieve their goal of hoisting a trophy.

“It would mean a lot to us because that was our goal the whole time, just coming out here and winning,” Tracey said.

