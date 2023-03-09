Open in App
West Memphis, AR
See more from this location?
KARK 4 News

Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest

By Jordan JamesAutumn Scott,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icVun_0lDcwXlm00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Arkansas was found dead in a national forest in Mississippi on Wednesday.

Police said Fredarrious Wilson was last seen in West Memphis on March 5.

According to a police report, Wilson’s mother said she last saw her son between 4:30 and 5 p.m. before he went to the movies with a classmate.

She said she tried to call Wilson when she woke up at 11 p.m. She also told police he left with his classmate in a four-door, red or burgundy vehicle.

Investigators were able to ping Wilson’s phone and determined it was in the Holly Springs National Forest in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office started searching for Wilson in the area Tuesday night, but the search was unsuccessful.

Their deputies searched the area for six hours.

They returned Wednesday along with multiple agencies, including the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and that’s when they discovered the 18-year-old’s body 30 yards off County Road 243.

In a statement released to WREG, Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said, ”Sadly, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted. Our focus is on this investigation, making an arrest and providing answers and closure for his family, Our prayers go out to them.”

A spokesperson with the City of West Memphis has confirmed that this is now considered a homicide investigation but declined to provide further details.

Investigators have not revealed any information about possible suspects or motive.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Mother mourns West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might have missed
Little Rock, AR16 hours ago
Train hits truck trailer in Marion, Ark.
Marion, AR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Homicide early Friday in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, AR2 days ago
Truck overturned on I240, closed eastbound lanes
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
The Black Memphis Three: 18 Years of Shocking Incident
West Memphis, AR3 days ago
Woman wanted for allegedly abandoning her kids in Texas arrested in Alabama
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Arkansas business reacts to bill that would ban sale of Delta products
Fayetteville, AR1 hour ago
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting that killed 20-year-old man
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Man shot, killed at Northeast Memphis apartments identified
Memphis, TN3 days ago
TN DCS worker fired, charged with child solicitation
Bolivar, TN3 days ago
Community reacts after late-night shooting
Jonesboro, AR2 days ago
Oxford Police Charge Man With Felony Shoplifting
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Delta Man Listed as One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans
Clarksdale, MS2 days ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here come winter-like temperatures!
Little Rock, AR14 hours ago
Suspect identified in double murder of Arkansas couple
Harrisburg, AR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy