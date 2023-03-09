Open in App
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys file notice of appeal

By Andrew Davis,

3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal for Murdaugh Thursday afternoon.

Alex Murdaugh was recently convicted of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul on their Moselle hunting property on June 7, 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a 6 week trial.

In a tweet, Dick Harpootlian says that he and lawyer Jim Griffin believe “this is the next step in the legal process to fight for Alex’s constitutional right to a fair trial.”

The paperwork does not give any specific details on the reasons for the appeal.

But, it’s expected the defense will say that the financial crimes testimony and evidence should not have been allowed in this murder trial.

