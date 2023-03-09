A University of Oklahoma football player is recovering at home after collapsing at practice.

The university's athletic department said in a statement the player suffered an "exertional collapse," which the National Institute of Health defines as the inability to stand or walk unassisted, after team workouts on Thursday.

Although the university didn't identify the player, a spokesperson for Norman Regional confirmed to KOCO 5 News that the individual is sophomore defensive back Gentry Williams. He was released from the hospital Thursday, the OU Athletics spokesperson said.

Oklahoma said he "was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff" following the collapse and transported to the hospital. He will spend spring break at home with his family and "undergo follow-up exams with team physicians before he resumes athletic activities," the athletic department said.

During his freshman campaign in the 2022-23 season, Williams racked up seven tackles and an interception in 12 games played. The Sooners finished the season 6-7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: University of Oklahoma football player recovering at home after collapsing at practice