All hail Pedro Pascal's jitter-inducing, six-shot espresso Starbucks order

By Palmer Haasch,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlaXI_0lDcus2V00
Pedro Pascal at "The Last of Us" premiere in Los Angeles in January.

Invision

  • A viral TikTok shows Pedro Pascal with a Starbucks drink that's sent people into a tizzy.
  • The drink features six shots of espresso over ice, which contains approximately 450 mg of caffeine.
  • Pascal is currently busy promoting both "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian."

Pedro Pascal apparently orders six straight shots of espresso at Starbucks, according to one viral TikTok that shows an encounter with the "Last of Us" star.

TikTok user @alexafromspace posted several videos showing an encounter with Pascal where the actor signed what appears to be a figure of Din Djarin, his character in "The Mandalorian." In the videos, Pascal is cradling a venti-sized iced Starbucks order.

"Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders," @alexafromspace wrote in the post's caption. Since it was uploaded on February 23, the post has been viewed approximately 6.5 million times on TikTok.

In a follow-up video, @alexafromspace zoomed into the order label on Pascal's cup, and man, it's a doozy.

Pascal's drink appears to be an Iced Quad Espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and two extra shots, bringing it to a grand total of six espresso shots. According to Starbucks , two shots of espresso from the chain contain around 150 mg of caffeine, meaning Pascal's drink contains around 450 mg. The FDA says that 400 mg is the limit for healthy adults , although individuals' tolerances vary.

To put it in the words of one commenter on @alexafromspace's video: "IS HE OKAY????"

To be fair, Pascal is pretty busy these days, with starring roles in both HBO's "The Last of Us" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian." And ordering six shots of espresso doesn't mean that you have to drink them all at once. As Elite Daily's Rachel Chapman wrote , consuming the drink slowly and over the course of the day will eventually bring it to something closer to an Americano (espresso and water) as the ice inside melts.

Read the original article on Insider
