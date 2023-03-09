All hail Pedro Pascal's jitter-inducing, six-shot espresso Starbucks order

"Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders," @alexafromspace wrote in the post's caption. Since it was uploaded on February 23, the post has been viewed approximately 6.5 million times on TikTok.
In a follow-up video, @alexafromspace zoomed into the order label on Pascal's cup, and man, it's a doozy.
Pascal's drink appears to be an Iced Quad Espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and two extra shots, bringing it to a grand total of six espresso shots. According to Starbucks , two shots of espresso from the chain contain around 150 mg of caffeine, meaning Pascal's drink contains around 450 mg. The FDA says that 400 mg is the limit for healthy adults , although individuals' tolerances vary.
To put it in the words of one commenter on @alexafromspace's video: "IS HE OKAY????"
