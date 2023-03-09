Open in App
Tacoma, WA
Insider

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp got into a shootout in 'self defense' after tracking down his stolen iPhone, attorney says after basketball legend released from custody in Washington: report

By Chris Panella,Erin Snodgrass,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgvI4_0lDcuqH300

Seattle SuperSonics Shawn Kemp (40) sitting beside scorer's table during game vs Milwaukee Bucks at Key Arena. Seattle, WA 4/3/1997.

John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

  • NBA star Shawn Kemp was released from custody after being booked on suspicion of a drive-by shooting.
  • An attorney for Kemp said he fired in self-defense after tracking down an alleged stolen iPhone.
  • Kemp was released from custody on Thursday and authorities said he had not been charged.

Prosecutors declined to press charges against former NBA star Shawn Kemp after he was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting.

Kemp, 53, was booked in Pierce County District Court this week following police reports of a drive-by shooting at the Tacoma Mall in Washington on Wednesday night. Kemp and an unidentified man's argument reportedly escalated into gunfire. No injuries were reported.

In a statement obtained by sports columnist Adrian Wojnarowski, an attorney for Kemp said the former athlete's car was broken into on Tuesday night and several of his items were stolen, including an iPhone. Kemp later tracked his phone to a vehicle in the mall parking lot, according to the statement.

When Kemp approached the car to try and retrieve his phone, people inside the car started shooting at him, the attorney said; Kemp returned fire in self-defense, per his lawyer.

"This was not a drive-by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp's actions were reasonable and legally justified," attorney W. Scott Boatman said.

He stayed on the scene to try and assist authorities in their investigation before being taken into custody, according to Boatman.

A criminal attorney representing Kemp did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Kemp was released from custody on Thursday afternoon, court records show.

A spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office told ESPN that no charges had been filed against Kemp and he was being released from jail pending further investigation.

Kemp's 14-year-long basketball career saw him play for the Seattle SuperSonics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Orlando Magic. Nicknamed "Reign Man," Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star and a three-time All-NBA Second Team member.

Read the original article on Insider
