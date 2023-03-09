Open in App
Calhoun County, AL
See more from this location?
ABC News

Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama, no public threat

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weB9x_0lDcucA700

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama on Thursday, but company and local officials said there was no threat to the public.

The Alabama accident came on the same day the company’s CEO testified before Congress about the impact of a hazardous materials train derailment in Ohio.

The derailment in Calhoun County, Alabama involved about 37 train cars, though none were carrying hazardous materials, said Connor Spielmaker, a spokesman for Norfolk Southern. Two of the cars are considered “residue" cars because they previously contained hazardous materials but they were not compromised, he said.

“They did not breach. There is no hazardous material leak. There is no risk at all to the public,” Spielmaker told reporters during a news conference.

Photos posted by local news outlets showed train cars on their side or leaning off the tracks in the wooded rural area. Myles Chamblee, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said no injuries or road blockages were reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, Spielmaker said.

“Rail transportation remains the most safe way in this country to transport any type of material,” he added.

Calhoun Sheriff Matthew Wade told al.com that no one was injured.

“Everybody is safe,’’ the sheriff said. “They have already amassed a large crew of people, and they have cranes, and they are feverishly working.”

The accident in Alabama came on the same morning that Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testified before Congress about last month’s fiery, derailment in Ohio of a train carrying hazardous materials.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL3 days ago
Alabama business leader James Wilson III dead at 59
Montgomery, AL15 hours ago
Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama just hours before CEO addresses congress
Piedmont, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alabama man killed, woman injured in Georgia motorcycle wreck
Macon, GA17 hours ago
Large Southern Magnolia tree in running for Alabama Champion Tree
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Give Birmingham: The Lovelady Center
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Freestanding emergency departments spread in Alabama as rural hospitals struggle
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
1 dead after Birmingham crash
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Man dead following fiery crash outside Birmingham
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Ragland man killed in crash north of Pell City
Pell City, AL2 days ago
This Huge General Store in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Alabama History
Birmingham, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy