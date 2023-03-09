Open in App
Walterboro, SC
The State

Alex Murdaugh formally says he will appeal double murder convictions

By Ted Clifford,

3 days ago

Lawyers for Alex Murdaugh filed paperwork Thursday indicating that he will appeal his convictions in the murders of his wife and son.

The notice of appeal was filed in the Colleton County Courthouse by his attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

The short, two sentence notice states, “Richard Alexander Murdaugh appeals his convictions and sentences.”

The disbarred former Hampton County attorney, who was a volunteer solicitor, was found guilty of the brutal double murders on March 2, 2023 . After a six-week trial the jury returned the verdicts in just three hours.

The next day, Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Newman ordered them to be served consecutively.

In South Carolina, a notice of appeal must be filed within ten days of a sentence being imposed.

Murdaugh maintained his innocence in the murder of his wife and son throughout the trial.

“ I respect this court but I’m innocent. I would never, under any circumstances hurt my wife, Maggie, and I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Pau Pau,” Murduagh said at sentencing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

