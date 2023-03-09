Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
KSBY News

Police respond to bomb threat near downtown San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff,

3 days ago
(UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.) - San Luis Obispo Police have reopened the 1000 block of Peach Street.

Police say no suspicious packages or devices were found and he neighborhood has been deemed safe.

Police believe the bomb threat was a hoax.

Cal Poly Police and the SLO County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.
The 1000 block of Peach Street in San Luis Obispo is closed while authorities respond to a bomb threat.

The threat was reported at around 2:15 p.m. at a large office building.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. KSBY News has a crew at the scene and will update this article with new information as it becomes available.

Comments / 0
