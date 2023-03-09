Open in App
Fresno County, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno County Sheriff Deputy involved in February DUI crash, CHP says

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUMMY_0lDcttt100 The California Highway Patrol says a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a DUI crash this past February.

A preliminary investigation says 31-year-old Dean Zavala was driving a Fresno County vehicle on February 23, 2023, when he crashed on Goodfellow and Rio Vista Avenues.

Investigators say due to Zavala's level of intoxication, he lost control of the county vehicle, overturned and rolled into a chain link fence.

Zavala was able to get a ride to his home from a passing driver where he later reported the crash.

Officers responded to his home shortly after and determined he was driving the county vehicle while under the influence and arrested him on misdemeanor charges.

Zavala was cited and released.

He has no prior DUI convictions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno County, CA newsLocal Fresno County, CA
Shooting leaves one dead in Fresno County
Del Rey, CA11 hours ago
Fresno Deputy Arrested for DUI Crash Near Reedley: CHP
Reedley, CA2 days ago
Deputies find over $200K in psychedelic mushrooms in Selma
Selma, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Single car crash in Tulare leaves driver deceased at the scene
Tulare, CA21 hours ago
Man ejected, dies, following pursuit in Lemoore, CHP says
Lemoore, CA11 hours ago
Three juveniles arrested after running from police
Visalia, CA21 hours ago
Chase with Fresno robbery suspects ends in crash, CHP says
Fresno, CA3 days ago
A hit-and-run crash in Central Fresno leaves 255 homes without power
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
Driver rescued from fast-moving water near Visalia: TCSO
Visalia, CA14 hours ago
Fresno PD Arrests One of Two Suspects in Southeast Homicide
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Fresno Police Announce Arrest of Primary Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Luis Castillo
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Wet weather and speed factor in roll-over crash, Fresno Police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Video Shows Vandalism of Noted Fresno Artwork. No Arrests, No Leads.
Fresno, CA1 day ago
VIDEO: Planes damaged at Chandler Airport after hail storm in Fresno
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
Severe weather plagues residents in Tulare County
Exeter, CA2 days ago
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno officer-involved shooting named
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Restaurant on the bank of Kaweah River threatened by flood
Three Rivers, CA2 days ago
The areas of Fresno County most at risk from flooding
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Have you seen him? 34-year-old Fresno man reported missing
Fresno, CA5 days ago
Man arrested after walking into Fresno Courthouse with meth, loaded handgun
Las Vegas, NV6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy