Fresno County Sheriff Deputy involved in February DUI crash, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says a Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a DUI crash this past February.

A preliminary investigation says 31-year-old Dean Zavala was driving a Fresno County vehicle on February 23, 2023, when he crashed on Goodfellow and Rio Vista Avenues.

Investigators say due to Zavala's level of intoxication, he lost control of the county vehicle, overturned and rolled into a chain link fence.

Zavala was able to get a ride to his home from a passing driver where he later reported the crash.

Officers responded to his home shortly after and determined he was driving the county vehicle while under the influence and arrested him on misdemeanor charges.

Zavala was cited and released.

He has no prior DUI convictions.

The investigation is ongoing.