The Village of Lancaster soon allow open container law

The Village of Lancaster will soon allow residents to walk around in the streets of the village with an adult beverage.

The Village of Lancaster will be joining other places like East Aurora, Evans and Angola in allowing open containers.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with several business owners like Collin Folger, a general manager of The Yelling Goat, who says the new law will increase foot traffic.

“We have a restaurant in East Aurora around the same time they lifted their ban on open containers and the end result is that we saw an increase in business,” Folger says. “And we’re hoping that we’re going to have the same results here.”

Folger says this new law will help his business get back on track Post-COVID.

“We’re still dealing with some stuff that’s setting us back for years, and any little things that can help, we’re happy to take advantage of,” he says.

William Skubis with Skoob’s Village Grille helped plant the seed five years ago about lifting the village’s ban.

“Lynne Ruda ,the mayor, and the village board you got to give them kudos for forward thinking, looking at it like we want to be somewhat like East Aurora,” Skubis says.

Business owners like Skubis are praising Mayor Ruda and the new energy she has brought to the mayor’s office for making this happen.

“We just keep planning for the future and knowing and seeing that as we plan,” Mayor Ruda says. “People are noticing and people are talking about The Village of Lancaster. Businesses and people want to be here so it’s all about creating that sense of community that we’ve been lacking for decades.”

The open container will go into effect on March 19th.