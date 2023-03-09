Open in App
Fort Myers Beach, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Handmade signs on Fort Myers Beach could be removed by code enforcement

By Sarah Metts,

3 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Like many things on Fort Myers Beach, street signs were destroyed during Hurricane Ian and left in pieces. The town just started to replace the old ones, but they say that could take months to complete.

In the meantime, some volunteers started placing handmade street signs up to help others navigate through the wreckage. Random signs of hope and support started showing up around the island as well.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hand-painted street signs coming to Fort Myers Beach

Some signs do not follow the town’s sign ordinance and likely will have to be removed by code enforcement.

“The Town’s sign ordinances remain in place that prohibit signs of certain sizes and in certain places. Permits are still required for signs. Fines are possible if the ordinance is violated,” -The town of Fort Myers Beach

Of all the signs, some beach residents hope the handmade street ones get to stay.

“Let locals try to navigate this disaster and if that means to put up signs where they’re going, it’s not going to really hurt anybody,” said Shawn Russell.

The communications coordinator with the town says they have not removed or adjusted any of the handmade street signs.

