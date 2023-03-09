Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Hundreds of CO detectors donated to Miami Valley fire departments

By Sarah Bean,

3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Fire Departments will receive over 700 carbon monoxide detectors to install in their communities, thanks to a generous donation by the Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union.

According to the credit union, this donation marks their eighth year donating CO detectors, and nearly four thousand detectors donated during that time.

“It is exciting to see this program grow year after year and hear how much the departments appreciate and look forward to the donation to help their residents.,” said Shannon O’Neill, Marketing Manager for the credit union.

According to the release, a total of 750 CO detectors will be sent to fire departments across the Miami Valley including the following:

  • Dayton Fire Department
  • Trotwood Fire Department
  • Harrison Township Fire Department
  • Butler Township Fire Department
  • Brookville Fire Department
  • Bellbrook Fire Department
  • Miami Valley Fire District
  • West Carrollton Fire Department
  • Xenia Township Fire Department
  • Troy Fire Department
Each year the credit union contacts local fire departments and asks if they could use the CO detectors in their community. They will receive the detectors over the next several weeks.

