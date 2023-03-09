Proposed Matlacha car dealership shot down by commissioners

MATLACHA, Fla. — Driving into historic Matlacha, you think of old Florida — not used cars. Lee County Commissioners agreed and vetoed a car lot coming to the entrance of Matlacha.

“A used car lot is like no, no, no,” Cape Coral realtor Sam Yaffey said.

The old Chamber of Commerce building on SW Pine Island Road is empty now. An applicant wanted to rezone the property for commercial use instead of agricultural.

Residents quickly got wind of the proposal and made their dissent known to county leaders.

“I overheard [NBC2] talking about the hearing examiner meeting that day on rezoning property in Matlacha for a used car lot. I went, ‘What? In Matlacha?'” Yaffey said.

She said she was shocked to hear the idea.

“We were all, like, in a what the… mode,” Yaffey said. “So as I researched and whatnot, I finally found out that the hearing examiner had officially sent her recommendation of approval to the commission.”

The used car lot for sales and rentals to tourists would be just a few blocks from her home and down the street from the beautiful Matlacha village.

“Matlacha is known for its artsy-type stories, studios, restaurants, boating,” Yaffey added. “It’s a very walkable type village. A used car lot does not fit in it.”

County commissioners felt the same way in Wednesday’s board meeting. They voted unanimously against the rezoning request.

“I wanna kiss them,” Yaffey said with a laugh. “They’re wonderful.”

She knows the community won’t stay the same forever. However, she hopes it can at least retain its originality.

“You cannot sit idly by, go about your daily life and not get involved in civic matters,” she said. “If you do that, you’re going to get smacked in the face with something you don’t like. We need to preserve the Matlacha history here, either through rebuilding existing or encouraging architecture that reflects that.”

For now, the lot will stay zoned as agricultural.