East Lansing, MI
WSYM FOX 47

East Lansing Public Library celebrates 100th anniversary

By Mikayla Temple,

3 days ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing Public Library is turning 100 this month, and to celebrate, the library will be having a birthday party Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature music, Makers Studio activities, face painting, a fire truck, giveaways and cake.

The East Lansing Fire Department and WKAR will also be at the party to celebrate their 100th anniversary.

All community members are invited to attend for free.

