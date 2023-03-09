Open in App
Houston, TX
ABC13 Houston

Investigative Reporter

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtJdJ_0lDcqkMl00 KTRK is looking for a investigative reporter who isn't afraid to hold people in powerful positions accountable. Houston's top-rated legacy station, built on the work of legends like Marvin Zindler, has a history of hard-hitting, impactful investigative journalism.

Our next investigator will be a leader in innovative and visual storytelling, as well as being the editorial leader of our investigative unit, including a producer and photojournalist.

The ideal candidate will have experience in open records, FOIA, media law, social and digital production. In addition to investigative pieces, this reporter will appear from time to time to assist in breaking news and daily news coverage.

Responsibilities

Pitch, develop, write and produce investigative stories on all of ABC13's platforms

Lead the investigative unit and serve as a liaison to news management

Be a resource during breaking news in helping find additional pieces as needed

Be active on social media regularly.

Basic Qualifications

Basic knowledge of social media platforms

Basic knowledge of newsroom production systems, including Adobe Premiere

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in journalism or equivalent

Minimum five years' experience in journalism or investigative journalism

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism or equivalent

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Job ID 10043089

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.
