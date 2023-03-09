Open in App
Staten Island, NY
ABCNY

NYPD officer shoots, kills dog after being attacked on Staten Island

3 days ago

An officer shot and killed a dog after it attacked him on Staten Island Thursday.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at 34 Comstock Avenue.

Police say officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person at that location.

They say the man's German Shepard lunged at a police officer, biting him in the hand and the leg.

The officer then shot the dog, who died.

The officer was taken to Richmond University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

