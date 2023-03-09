SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The 1000 block of Peach Street has reopened following a brief closure by the San Luis Obispo Police Department to investigate a potential bomb threat at a local business building in the area.

SLO Police closed the section of Peach Street around 2:33 p.m. SLO County Sheriff's Bomb Protection unity and Cal Poly Police were on-site with K9 dogs to search the building alongside SLO Police officers.

Law enforcement searched the building and found nothing suspicious determining the scene was all clear by 3:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Police are now investigating the initial call and incident. Investigators believe it to be a hoax.

The post SLO Police reopen 1000 block of Peach Street following bomb threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .