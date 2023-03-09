Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
News Channel 3-12

SLO Police reopen 1000 block of Peach Street following bomb threat

By Drew Ascione,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASmlg_0lDcqYiv00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The 1000 block of Peach Street has reopened following a brief closure by the San Luis Obispo Police Department to investigate a potential bomb threat at a local business building in the area.

SLO Police closed the section of Peach Street around 2:33 p.m. SLO County Sheriff's Bomb Protection unity and Cal Poly Police were on-site with K9 dogs to search the building alongside SLO Police officers.

Law enforcement searched the building and found nothing suspicious determining the scene was all clear by 3:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Police are now investigating the initial call and incident. Investigators believe it to be a hoax.

The post SLO Police reopen 1000 block of Peach Street following bomb threat appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo, CA
Police respond to bomb threat near downtown San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Evacuation warning for areas along Tally Ho Creek
Arroyo Grande, CA2 days ago
CHP chase from Atascadero to SLO ends in crash
San Luis Obispo, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Santa Maria Police Investigating Shooting on north side
Santa Maria, CA19 hours ago
Lamborghini caught speeding 152 mph on California highway, CHP says. Driver to fight charges
Santa Ynez, CA16 hours ago
Lompoc Fire responds to large pallet fire at North L Street in Lompoc
Lompoc, CA17 hours ago
Pallet fire breaks out at Lompoc business
Lompoc, CA20 hours ago
Crews search for possible victims in rising Salinas River waters
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Oceano and Arroyo Grande residents react to the aftermath storm conditions
Arroyo Grande, CA8 hours ago
Grover Beach police recover stolen vehicle
Grover Beach, CA3 days ago
CHP officials search for missing adult
Tustin, CA2 days ago
Atascadero police investigate Tuesday morning armed robbery of Wendy’s employee
Atascadero, CA5 days ago
Fire crews knock down Solvang structure fire
Solvang, CA2 days ago
City of Arroyo Grande issues proclamation declaring a local emergency due to heavy rain
Arroyo Grande, CA1 day ago
Mobile home residents in Morro Bay back to square one following Friday's storm
Morro Bay, CA20 hours ago
After Santa Ynez Student is Sedated and Arrested, Superintendent Cautions Against ‘Speculation’ and ‘Accusations’
Santa Ynez, CA4 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for low-lying Paso Robles neighborhoods
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
House fire likely started by rechargeable battery displaces six
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Parts of Highway 1 reopen in Morro Bay, other road closures in San Luis Obispo County
Morro Bay, CA2 days ago
First responders perform water rescue in Paso Robles as Friday rain hits
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
City warns of bluff failure at Memory Park in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach, CA1 day ago
Mobile Park in Morro Bay Floods for the second time since January
Morro Bay, CA17 hours ago
Car crashes into room at Pismo Beach motel
Pismo Beach, CA5 days ago
Road closures in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Paso Robles declares local emergency during Friday storm
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Paul Flores is jailed for 25 years to life without parole for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy