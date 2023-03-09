Man charged with attempted murder in Mayfair pizza shop double shooting

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a double shooting that injured a mother and daughter at a pizza restaurant in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

"It's sad. Here's people just trying to make a living," said a woman who went to the restaurant on Thursday.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kaleb Bridges, was taken into custody thanks to the heroics of employees, customers, a family member - and one of the victims.

Bridges is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related crimes in the shooting, according to the district attorney's office.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at Mayfair Pizza located on the 7400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say gunfire erupted after a robbery attempt inside the pizza shop.

A 65-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and her 34-year-old daughter was shot in the shoulder.

"How can you shoot two women? Shot a mother and a daughter?" Asked a frequent customer who didn't want to be identified. He was outraged by the shooting, but was glad to hear people inside the restaurant fought back.

The 34-year-old victim and several other people inside the shop jumped into action.

According to police that woman, her father, other employees and customers all helped to hold Bridges until police officers arrive.

"To actually wrestle them down to the ground and take the gun from them, that takes courage, that takes heart," said Jonathan Tyler, who lives in the area.

The victims, who work at the business, were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police recovered a 22 caliber semi-automatic handgun after Bridges' arrest. He is ineligible to legally own a handgun due to his age.

The owner of the restaurant said his wife remains in the hospital but his daughter has been released. He said the restaurant will remain closed for a few days.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.