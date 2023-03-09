Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Opens Up About His Relationship With Fiancée Cher & Her Adult Sons—‘They’re My Guys’

While we’ve heard a lot from Cher about her unconventional relationship, we’ve yet to hear from her fiancé, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards –until now.

The music executive was caught by a TMZ cameraman this week, which prompted him to open up about his relationship with the pop star, who is 40 years his senior.

AE is known to have a close relationship with his ex Amber Rose’s son, Sebastian, from a previous relationship, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s also fond of his new girl Cher’s kids…even though they’re much older than he is. While talking to TMZ, Edwards shouted out the singer’s 54-year-old son Chaz Bono, whom she had with Sonny Bono, and her second son, 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman, who she welcomed with her second husband, Gregg Allman.

“Chaz is my guy,” he told the paparazzi. “Shout out Chaz, and Elijah. They’re my guys.”

Unfortunately for fans eager to find out more about their wedding timeline, given the huge rock on Cher’s finger, AE didn’t exactly give much insight. When asked if Chaz will walk Cher down the aisle at their wedding, he responded, “I’m just chilling right now.”

AE has a child of his own, three-year-old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with Amber Rose, who he split from in 2021. When asked if he’s thinking about having children with Cher, he seemed to shoot down the idea, at least for the time being.

“You know right now I’m just focused on Slash, my son, and his brother Sebastian,” he said, referencing Rose’s child she had with Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

Prior to talking about their respective kids, Edwards was also asked about what attracted him to the 76-year-old singer.

“What is it about Cher that made you fall in love with her?” TMZ asked the 37-year-old music executive. “Just Cher being Cher,” he said.

When asked what the “benefits” were of dating an older woman, he just nodded and laughed, saying, “That’s private you know… I’m a gentleman.”

This news comes amid reports that Cher’s family is worried that she’s blowing her fortune on her much younger man.

RadarOnline reported that her friends are concerned because she’s been shelling out big bucks supporting her romance and AE’s lavish lifestyle. Not only that, but the outlet reported that Cher’s sons weren’t too happy about their mom’s new boy toy.

Sources said Cher’s sons, Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, have been distancing themselves from their mom due to Alexander and believe she’s adjusted her will in her beau’s favor. “Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” said a source. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”

Maybe it’s a false alarm and AE has the family’s blessing after all.