Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Riot police control crowd unrest at Old Trafford

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQABq_0lDcporS00

Riot police had to control crowd unrest during Manchester United's Europa League match against Real Betis on Thursday.

Trouble broke out in the away section at Old Trafford late in round-of-16 first-leg match, which United won 4-1.

Police wearing helmets and protective gear tried to control the situation and were involved in altercations with some of the traveling fans.

They remained in place after the final whistle as the Betis supporters had to wait before being allowed to leave the stadium.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were arrests or injuries.

United delivered an encouraging response to the 7-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday by moving within reach of the Europa League quaterfinals.

Marcus Rasfhord, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst all scored, with Ayoze Perez responding for Betis.

United travels to Spain next week for the second leg.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Falcons have cap space to add QB, seek help for pass rush
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Colts QB questions continue to swirl as free agency looms
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Bouanga scores 2 goals, leads LAFC's 4-0 rout of New England
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos injures left leg
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Craig Stammen knows the end has come after latest shoulder injury
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Crowd at U.S.-Mexico border stopped by barricades at bridge
El Paso, TX2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy