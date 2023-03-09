Sports Betting Line

| College Basketball
| Friday
| FAVORITE
| LINE
| UNDERDOG
| at CINCINNATI
| 4½
| Temple
| NBA
| Friday
| FAVORITE
| LINE
| O/U
| UNDERDOG
| at PHILADELPHIA
| 8½
| (229)
| Portland
| Atlanta
| 1
| (238)
| at
| WASHINGTON
| at MINNESOTA
| 5
| (OFF)
| Brooklyn
| Cleveland
| 1½
| (214)
| at
| MIAMI
| Denver
| 12½
| (OFF)
| at
| SAN
| ANTONIO
| at LA LAKERS
| 1½
| (224½)
| Toronto
| NHL
| Friday
| FAVORITE
| LINE
| UNDERDOG
| Line
| at FLORIDA
| -430
| Chicago
| +330
| at CALGARY
| -365
| Anaheim
| +285
