Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Sports Betting Line

3 days ago

College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CINCINNATI Temple
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (229) Portland
Atlanta 1 (238) at WASHINGTON
at MINNESOTA 5 (OFF) Brooklyn
Cleveland (214) at MIAMI
Denver 12½ (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO
at LA LAKERS (224½) Toronto
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at FLORIDA -430 Chicago +330
at CALGARY -365 Anaheim +285

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 1st hits for Padres since 2021
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bills reach deals to re-sign P Martin, LB Matakevich
Buffalo, NY56 minutes ago
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35, Thunder top Pelicans 110-96
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Bears eye help on defense, O-line after dealing No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos injures left leg
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Panarin scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 2-1
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Bruins fastest ever to 50 wins, clinch playoff berth
Boston, MA1 day ago
Progress report: Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Craig Stammen knows the end has come after latest shoulder injury
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins
Miami, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy