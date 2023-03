actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens Shasta County, Highway 32 reopens By Brandon Downs, 3 days ago

By Brandon Downs, 3 days ago

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Caltrans was closed to northbound Interstate 5 traffic Thursday night at the Fawndale Road exit north of Redding. ...