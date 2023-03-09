Contamination risks that could cause injuries cited in recalls of two eye drop brands
By BestReviewsAllen Foster,
3 days ago
What you need to know about recent eye drops recalls
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked people to stop using Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops , distributed by EzriCare, LLC and Delsam Pharma, and Artificial Eye Ointment, distributed by Delsam Pharma, because of a potential bacterial contamination. More recently, Apotex Corp. issued a voluntary nationwide recall of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution and Pharmedica USA LLC issued a voluntary worldwide recall of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops. Here’s what you need to know about the two latest recalls.
What are the latest eye drops being recalled and why?
The two products that are currently part of a voluntary recall are Apotex Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% (Apotex Corp.) and Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops (Pharmedica USA LLC). Both of these products are being recalled for a possible lack of sterility. Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution is a prescription medication used to reduce intraocular pressure by patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, while the MSM Drops are an over-the-counter anti-inflammatory used to diminish irritation and/or swelling of the eyes.
What potential risks are involved with using these recalled products?
While the recall notice for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution did not state any specific risks other than a potential lack of sterility, Purely Soothing stated that the use of contaminated eye drops can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness.
Which lots are being recalled?
There are six lots of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution being recalled. They can be identified by the National Drug Code, lot numbers and expiration date printed on the carton and the bottle.
Patients who have an identified lot of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution should immediately contact their health care provider for medical advice, and call Inmar Rx Solutions at 1-855-275-1273 to return the medication.
Consumers who have an identified lot of Purely Soothing 15% MSM Drops should immediately stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase. If you have any questions or problems that may be related to these eye drops, the company advises calling your health care provider for medical advice.
