Real Betis fans clash with riot police during Man Utd game as chair seat is thrown and one tries to use belt as weapon

By Anthony Chapman,

3 days ago

REAL BETIS fans clashed with riot police at Old Trafford, with one reportedly throwing a seat and another attempting to use his belt as a weapon.

The ugly scenes occurred at the end of Manchester United's 4-1 win over the Spanish side.

Real Betis fans clashed with riot police after their defeat at Man Utd Credit: Getty
The ugly scenes occurred at the end of the Europa League tie Credit: AP
Missiles were thrown as police clashed with Spanish thugs Credit: Getty
Some Betis fans were filmed spitting at United supporters Credit: @stoney_29
The disgraceful scenes saw stewards piled on in the stands Credit: @stoney_29

United all-but-sealed their place in the next stage of the competition with an emphatic victory.

But things got heated in the away end as the match drew to a close.

According to those at the game, missiles were seen being thrown as Betis fans attempted to clamber over a barrier separating them from United supporters.

One person was reportedly seen ripping a chair off before hurling it into the United section.

And in one video, a Betis fan masked in a balaclava could be seen attempting to swing his belt across the narrow gap in an attempt to hit home supporters.

Another sickening video showed an away fan repeatedly spitting at the home end as stricken stewards were piled on.

Armoured riot police were quickly deployed to the scene.

But they too were caught in clashes with angry Betis supporters.

One Betis fan was seen trying to use his belt as a weapon Credit: Twitter
A chair was also reportedly thrown into the United end Credit: Twitter
Police swiftly dealt with the trouble Credit: Reuters

Pictures showed police grappling with Spanish fans as they attempted to defuse the situation.

And order was quickly restored as relieved stewards continued to form a wall in front of the United end.

Fans on social media reacted with disgust to the behaviour of the Betis supporters.

One said: "Should be getting banned from European competition, obviously governing bodies too weak to enforce a ban."

Another declared: "They're so bitter, enjoy the flight."

One noted: "Should be arrested and brought before a judge in the morning."

Another added: "Don't worry I'll get a seat from Betis and bring it home to replace that one."

