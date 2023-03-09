Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KNX 1070 News Radio

L.A. man wins $375K in suit over injury during 2020 protest

By City News Service,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E36Bp_0lDclPkJ00

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A man was awarded $375,000 Thursday by a jury that found his constitutional rights were violated when he was wounded by a Los Angeles Police Department officer who fired a projectile at his face during a May 2020 demonstration in the Fairfax district to protest the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Deon Jones, 31, a Los Angeles performance artist and entrepreneur, alleged in the complaint filed three years ago that he was leaving the area when Los Angeles police officer Peter Bueno, wearing riot gear, fired the rubber bullet.

An LAPD spokesman said the department cannot comment on pending litigation, but officials previously said the LAPD is investigating its handling of Floyd-related protests that took place throughout the city.

Bueno's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following a seven-day trial in Santa Ana federal court, the jury found that the shooting was "malicious, oppressive, or in reckless disregard of Mr. Jones' rights," according to Orin Snyder, Jones' attorney.

"Deon Jones filed this case to hold the defendant accountable for shooting him in the face with a rubber bullet at a protest without any justification," Snyder said in a statement.

"Justice has now been done. The defendant is being held accountable. We are grateful to the court and the jury for their time and attention to this important case. We are proud to have stood with Mr. Jones during this long- fought battle to vindicate his constitutional rights. The jury today sent a strong message that there will be consequences if the police abuse their authority and commit acts of violence against innocent protesters."

The trial utilized police body-cam footage and testimony from eyewitnesses as well as LAPD officers and others who testified that the officer violated LAPD's use of force policies, Snyder said.

The lawsuit states that when Jones fell to the ground, he cried out, "Why did they do this to me?"

The city and LAPD are also being sued in federal court by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and the National Lawyers Guild in a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of hundreds of protesters. That suit seeks to ban the police use of "less lethal" projectile weapons at such gatherings.

Dozens of other lawsuits have been filed by individuals who were injured by police at the demonstrations.

In the Jones case, the jury awarded the plaintiff $250,000 in damages for the injuries he sustained and $125,000 in punitive damages, according to Snyder.

The projectile caused a fracture and lacerations to Jones' cheek. The lawsuit says an ophthalmologist told Jones that if the bullet had struck millimeters from where he was actually hit, Jones could have been blinded or killed.

The verdict "puts law enforcement on notice that there will be serious consequences if they abuse their authority by using their weapons against innocent protesters in violation of their Fourth Amendment rights," Snyder said.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Gun violence: Shooting-related crimes this week in LA County
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Fight turns deadly in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA22 hours ago
Standoff with barricaded suspect in Valinda approaches 48 hours
Valinda, CA14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man stabbed to death in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA23 hours ago
Three Los Angeles police officers were hurt during a gunfight with a suspect who has since died
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lawyers for city, LAPD officer, seek stay of wrongful death lawsuit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man who was struck by LAPD rubber bullet during 2020 protest awarded $375,000
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Two wounded after being shot in DTLA
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Man wielding metal pipe charged with hate crime attacks in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Parole gets a free room at the OC Jail after throwing rocks and biting Tustin police officers
Tustin, CA19 hours ago
Man, Woman Wounded in Downtown Shooting
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Northridge
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
3 shot in Azusa, shooter on the run
Azusa, CA1 day ago
Baldwin Park police bust department store theft ring
Baldwin Park, CA19 hours ago
Man charged with murdering teen, injuring man in attacks hours apart
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Alleged serial killer charged in cold-case murders dies behind bars
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole in North Hollywood; Driver Killed
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Azusa Detectives Investigate Shooting of 3 Homeless Victims
Azusa, CA1 day ago
LAPD identifies suspect in shooting of 3 officers in Lincoln Heights
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with deputies that lasted more than 48 hours at Valinda home
Valinda, CA12 hours ago
1 Male, 1 Female Shot in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Suspect arrested for hate crimes against Black people
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
1 injured in Santa Monica motel fire
Santa Monica, CA15 hours ago
Man Killed in Rollover Crash in North Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
El Sereno stabbing suspect charged with murder in attack on Wilson High student
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Valinda barricade standoff well into second day
Valinda, CA2 days ago
4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Man Arrested for Throwing Metal Chair Through Salon Plate Glass Window, Injuring Two
Pasadena, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy